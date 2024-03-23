Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.84. 3,988,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.91 and its 200-day moving average is $162.90. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

