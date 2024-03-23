iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,458 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $164.58. The stock had a trading volume of 920,229 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.18.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

