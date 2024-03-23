Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1,851.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,735 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.71.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,236 shares of company stock valued at $68,230,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,825. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.02. The stock has a market cap of $315.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

