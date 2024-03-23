Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,757 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.79. 2,581,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.60. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

