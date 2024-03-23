Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $154.66. 5,974,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

