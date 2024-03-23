Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $401,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

UNP traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.97. 1,676,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

