Accurate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $244.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,087. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

