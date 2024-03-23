Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,684,000 after acquiring an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,959,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,171,000 after acquiring an additional 101,507 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.