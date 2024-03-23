Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 531 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 466.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $255.51. 1,198,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $260.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.98.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Get Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.