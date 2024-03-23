Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.78

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.54. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 175,329 shares trading hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

