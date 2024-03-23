Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.79

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.79 and traded as high as $5.11. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 294,337 shares changing hands.

FLL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 45,208 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

