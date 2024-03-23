Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $9.80. Mistras Group shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 89,012 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Mistras Group news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,878.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

