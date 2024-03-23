PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.64

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $6.75. PennantPark Investment shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 352,291 shares.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $435.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.52%.

In related news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $49,915.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 251,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose A. Briones bought 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,372 shares of company stock valued at $151,258. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Further Reading

