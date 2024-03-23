Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.86

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as high as $19.86. Radware shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 104,337 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDWR. Barclays lifted their price target on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Radware by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Radware by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Radware by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

