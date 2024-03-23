Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.14

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $10.69. Nidec shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 49,160 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

