Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lowered by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after buying an additional 508,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,181,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,893. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

