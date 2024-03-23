Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

C traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,206,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,420,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

