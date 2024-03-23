Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Invests $490,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. 421,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

