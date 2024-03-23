Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 92,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 124,740 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. 37,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,436. The company has a market capitalization of $729.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

