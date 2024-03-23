Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 335,182 Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 335,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000. Quetta Acquisition accounts for about 4.4% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 3.75% of Quetta Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QETA remained flat at $10.17 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Quetta Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Quetta Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

