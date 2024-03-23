Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 183,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

PFFD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.33. 548,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.43.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

