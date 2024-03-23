SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Lessened by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 365,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,763 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

