Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) by 3,514.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,918 shares during the quarter. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II comprises approximately 12.2% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 2.88% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,227,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $10,322,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $10,218,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $10,218,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $10,210,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

IPXX remained flat at $10.46 on Friday. 50,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,039. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

