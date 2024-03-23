Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Cartesian Growth Co. II comprises approximately 5.5% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RENE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RENE remained flat at $11.10 during trading on Friday. 110,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,649. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

