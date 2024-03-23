Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 49 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 2.2 %

SPGI traded down $9.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.13. 1,480,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $327.08 and a 52 week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.