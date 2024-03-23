Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Takes $1.36 Million Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned 1.87% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $893,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 625,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,260,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 532,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,774. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $25.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.