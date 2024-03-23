Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.62% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BINC. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter worth $354,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BINC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 498,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,808. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

