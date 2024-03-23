Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,419 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. 2,309,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

