LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 322,824 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.