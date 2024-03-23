Cooper Financial Group Acquires 420 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 25,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.04 and its 200 day moving average is $285.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $365.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

