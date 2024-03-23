LVW Advisors LLC Has $15.92 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 831,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

