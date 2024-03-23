Myria Price Reaches $0.0105 (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Myria has a total market cap of $16.85 million and $2.85 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myria token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Myria has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myria alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Myria

Myria launched on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 16,372,980,819 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00963132 USD and is down -7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,933,197.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.