Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 128,919 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 535,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.06. 10,169,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,609,046. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

