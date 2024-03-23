Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,118,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,674. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

View Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.