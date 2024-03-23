Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,417,000 after purchasing an additional 328,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,411. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

