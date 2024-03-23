Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.27. 983,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,221. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $237.32 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

