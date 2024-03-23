iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Holdings Decreased by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 199,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,357. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

