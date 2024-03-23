Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after buying an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,173 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

