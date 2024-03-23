Client First Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Client First Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 5.8% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.58. 920,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.18. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

