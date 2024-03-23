Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average is $69.06. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.