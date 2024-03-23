Client First Capital LLC Acquires 11,119 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Client First Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 25.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 353,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,414. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.4477 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

