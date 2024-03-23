Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 20,787 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.45. 2,145,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $161.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

