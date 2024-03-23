RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,801,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,854. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

