SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD opened at $200.34 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average is $185.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

