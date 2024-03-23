Jessup Wealth Management Inc Invests $243,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,682 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after buying an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.10. 5,645,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,924,193. The company has a market cap of $189.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.14.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.
View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Stock Average Calculator
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.