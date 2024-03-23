Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 151.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,637 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $960,796,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,640,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $494,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 842.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,486,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,039 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $74.10. 1,821,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $74.52.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

