Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,059 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 3.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $99.48. 5,138,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71. The company has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

