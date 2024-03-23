Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,770 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.86. 41,837,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.