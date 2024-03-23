Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.5% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 151,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $44,919,000 after acquiring an additional 58,876 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $282.63. 2,556,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

