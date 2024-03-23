Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 460 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.97. 1,676,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,087. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.58. The firm has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

